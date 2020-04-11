Alejandro Sanz wanted to share with his fans one of his childhood memoriesmore special. The singer has accepted the challenge of the artist Tony Bennett within the challenge Home is where the heart is (your home is where your heart is).

Thus, the interpreter of Amiga mía wanted to publish two photos of the most emotional. In the first one he is seen with his mother and his brother while wearing the sunglasses of this one: “My view of the world through my mother’s glassesIt made me feel like I was in a bubble where nothing bad could happen. “

And the second memory, because it says that you cannot stay alone with one, is on a family birthday where “thecomplete happinessIt was as achievable as having a glass of coke or your favorite snack. A guaranteed happiness. “A nice walk through his memories that Sanz wanted to share with all his Instagram followers.

.