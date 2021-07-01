Alejandro Sanz publishes unusual photo with his four children

Alejandro Sanz surprised his followers by sharing a photograph in which he poses with his four children; since Spanish is not very given to publish images of his family very often and which shows how good he feels with his family at this stage of his life. At the foot of the unpublished snapshot, the composer wrote a poetic phrase as a question and answer to himself in relation to the great love he feels for his offspring.

“Can happiness be included in a photo? Here you have the answer ”, were the words of the singer. In the image he appears hugging Manuela Sanz, who will soon celebrate her 20th birthday, and who is the eldest daughter of the Heart Partio interpreter, the result of her marriage to model Jaydy Mitchell.

Next to him is Alexander Sanz, second son of the Spanish star, whom he procreated with Valeria rivera. The young man is 18 years old and has followed in his father’s footsteps in music.

And of course the little ones could not miss Dylan Y Soul, aged nine and six respectively, who are the product of his marriage to Rachel Perera, and with whom he had a relationship for 12 years.