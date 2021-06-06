Alejandro Sanz proudly boasts that his son Alexander has already graduated

Along with the video in which Alexander appears with his companions wearing a white toga, a cap and a band, you can see the moment in which the young man walks to the stage to collect his title, Alejandro wrote some tender words with which he describes the feelings that invaded him.

“Growing up is a gift of the children and a privilege for parents to be able to see it. Yesterday, my son Alexander graduated. I experienced that kind of unique emotion where pride completely invades you and you no longer own your body. Just You can look at your son with a silly face and think: “I have done something well in life to deserve a son like you.” I just want to hug you, continue to watch you grow and be a witness of the person you are becoming. life. I love you Alex, “wrote the Spanish interpreter.

As a result of his relationship with the designer Valeria Rivera, Alejandro Sanz is happy to see his son grow up, both as a person and as an artist, since it seems that the young man will follow in the footsteps of his famous father in music.