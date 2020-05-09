Madrid.- Alejandro Sanz has postponed to 2021 the concerts he had planned to hold in Spain between June and July due to the situation caused by COVID-19 and the new regulations for shows issued by the competent authorities.

The promoters responsible for them so far have only anticipated the new dates on which two of next year’s events will take place: Valladolid (José Zorrilla Stadium, June 19) and Zaragoza (Estadio de la Romareda, June 26).

Pending further information, the concerts in Valencia (originally scheduled for June 13), Murcia (which should have taken place on June 17), A Coruña (June 25), Benidorm (2 of July), Fuengirola (July 4), Cádiz (July 11) and Bilbao (July 17).

The press release sent to the media indicates that the tickets purchased for the 2020 concerts will be valid for the dates of 2021, so there is no need to make any changes.

Also, tickets for the 2021 concerts in Valladolid and Zaragoza are now available through official platforms and the artist’s website.

In a message to his followers, Sanz has said that, although “the dates are delayed, the desire is still intact.”

“The first thing for me is your safety and I want that when we return to a concert, we can go with all the tranquility in the world, that we can be together and enjoy music as we always have. I ask for your patience and I promise you some shows that you will never forget ”, continues his statement.

The first part of “#LaGira” in Spain, held last summer, was a box office success enjoyed by more than 200,000 people in 5 concerts with all tickets sold out.

In addition, Sanz later took this show to the main cities of the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Ecuador and Paraguay.

