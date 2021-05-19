Alejandro Sanz postpones his tour in Spain to 2022 due to pandemic restrictions

MADRID, May 13. (EUROPA PRESS) –

MOW MANAGEMENT, GTS and the companies promoting the tour of Alejandro Sanz in Spain have reported that the concerts they had planned take place between June and July 2021 are postponed to 2022 “due to the impossibility of holding them under the conditions desired by all“.

“Despite the numerous efforts and the different proposals shuffled until the last moment with the aim of being able to meet the dates of ‘#LaGira’ in Spain in 2021Ultimately, none of the solutions has been viable as a result of the current restrictions in force in the regulations for shows, “explained the organizers.

This tour, before the global emergency situation forced the dates to be postponed in 2020, had already posted the ‘no tickets’ in Spain, the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Ecuador and Paraguay.

“It is a huge show conceived for large venues and with a high number of tickets sold that, unfortunately, the current restrictions do not allow it to be worn as it was created, “they have indicated. Alejandro Sanz will return to the stage at the end of 2021 with the announced dates of ‘#LaGira’ in the United States and Latin America.

“We have been holding on for a year. The reality is that we share a feeling of infinite patience and This wait is getting too long, both for you and for my. The desire to see us increases by the minute and for that, I want to thank you for enduring another year, to be able to enjoy ourselves with that freedom that we deserve. Then we will know that the wait has been worth it. We will return to the stage and we will anchor there. See you very soon! “, Sanz has indicated.

Tickets purchased through the official points of sale will be valid for the new dates, without the need to carry out any additional procedures. Any other management related to tickets must be done from this Thursday, May 13 until May 28, 2021, through the same channel where they were acquired.

The new dates for Valladolid and Zaragoza, produced by Doctor Music, will be June 18, 2022 at the José Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid and June 25, 2022 at the Romareda Stadium in Zaragoza. Tickets for these concerts are on sale at doctormusic.com and tickets.com. Also through ‘alejandrosanz.com’ and ‘elcorteingles.es’.