Alejandro Sanz announces a very special collaborative project: #ElMundoFuera. The movie. A film that was born as a conceptual continuation of the song that he presented a few weeks ago, “#ElMundoFuera”, after having performed a concert for everyone under the title #LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa, which was broadcast on YouTube.

This new film is an idea based on interaction, which aims to build a common account of the moment we live in a thoughtful and sincere way, now that we are all confined and isolated, confused by the coronavirus.

Through his social networks, the Spanish invited collaboration from any corner of the planet so that people can share their stories.

“I propose to you to open a window of hope that helps us see everything that is touching us to live with a different look.”

And he added: “As of April 20, I invite you to witness what is happening around us, to share a piece of our lives. We will surely discover that we are more alike than we think and we are much closer than ever we would have imagined. “

“#ElMundoFuera. The Movie is your story, our story, everyone’s story. Together we will build a collective story that will take us from one place to another. It is a collaborative work, and you tell this story. A movie in the that music and you are the protagonists “, ends Alejandro.

From 00:00 hours, Spanish time, on Monday, April 20 and for a week until the 27th, users will be able to access the project’s website, elmundofuera.alejandrosanz.com, and upload their personal videos recounting their experiences during confinement. The narrative thread of the film will be built from the material received.

