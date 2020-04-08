Alejandro SanzHe wants to take advantage of this quarantine to catch up on the stove. The singer is spending these days confined spending a lot of time on his Instagram profile, where he has already shown us how well he gets along with his colleagues from La Voz: Laura Pausini, Antonio Orozco and Pablo López.

Now,Sanz has set out to cook a vegan menu with his good friend, Michelin-starred chef Quique Dacosta. All the followers of the singer will be able to get down to work with him, this coming Wednesday April 8 at 6:45 p.m.

To make preparation easier for you,Sanz has already published on his Instagram profile all the ingredients you need, as well as the items that should not be missing to carry out these three recipes.

A pumpkin, sweet potato and carrot sobrassada, some potato nuggets and a couscous of quinoa and fresh herbs that will surely put the good flavor to your Holy Wednesday.

