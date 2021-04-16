Alejandro Sanz, Brian May or Malú among the 40 artists who sing the ‘Hymn to Joy’ in support of the music sector

MADRID, Apr 15. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Universal Music Spain / Sony Music Spain and Warner Music Spain have teamed up to record in unison a new ‘Hymn to Joy’, performed by more than 40 artists altruistically, accompanied by the stellar performance of Brian may (‘Queen’), as a show of support for the Music sector, as detailed in a statement.

The artists who have participated in the Anthem are Aitana, Alejandro Lerner, Alejandro Sanz, Alessia Cara, Alex Ubago, Ana Mena, Andrés Calamaro, Andrés Dvicio, Antonio José, Antonio Orozco, Brian May, Camilo, Carlos Rivera, David Bisbal, Dulce Pontes, Draco, Fher Olvera (Maná), India Martínez, Joy (Jesse & Joy), Juanes, Lali and Laura Pausini.

Also participating are Leire Martínez (La Oreja de Van Gogh), Luis Cobos, Macaco, Malú, Manolo García, Manuel Carrasco, Mau and Ricky, Melendi, Miguel Ríos, Mikel Izal, Nathy Peluso, Mad4Strings Orchestra, Pablo Alborán, Pablo López, Rosario , Rozalén, Sebastián Yatra, Vanesa Martín and Coro Cantorum.

The song, of just over five minutes, has been recorded at The Art House Records studios in Miami, under the production of Julio Reyes Copello. The song has been published by the record companies Universal Music Spain, Sony Music Spain and Warner Music Spain, and will be distributed by Universal.

Accompanying the song is a video clip, produced by the Carbonería Cultural del Siglo XXI, in Co-Direction of Pino Sagliocco, Carlos Sánchez, Joseph Crossley, Paul Liddle, Will Alexander and Joe Pérez-Orive.

Relevant sports figures such as Rafa Nadal, Marc Márquez, Pau Gasol, Messi, Ona Carbonell, Luis Figo, Vicente del Bosque, Simeone or the medalists Carolina Marín and Clara Azurmendi have wanted to join this initiative, along with famous people. like Ángela Molina or Paz Vega (with her son Lenon), supported by other great actors, singers and artists.

The Carbonería del Siglo XXI is a non-profit cultural association, created from the initiative of Pino Sagliocco to support and give voice to a sector especially devastated by the pandemic.