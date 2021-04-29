Alejandro Sanz announces dates for his tour of the United States

The Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz recently revealed that he will finally begin his long-awaited “LAGIRA 2021” tour, which includes a series of dates in the most important cities in the United States.

The tour will last three weeks, with which will visit 12 cities in this country starting October 8, starting in the north of the country in Rosemont, Illinois and ending in the south in San Jose, California.

In this tour Sanz will enter with his latest studio album entitled “THE DISC”, which has earned him a Grammy for Best Latin Album and three Latin Grammys.

It should be said that Tickets have already started to be sold this day from 10:00 a.m. local time at http://www.alejandrosanz.com and ticketmaster.com, as announced by the same artist on his social networks.

Regarding prices, the Ticketmaster website handles a VIP seat for at least $ 300 at the Rosemont Theater in Illinois.

The conditions and circumstances caused by the pandemic forced Alejandro to cancel the dates established in 2020 for this tour. Nevertheless, this show had already added sold-outs through its passage through Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Ecuador and Paraguay in 2019, which shows the recognition that the artist has in the American continent, which is why he has decided that his tour will make a section of this country.