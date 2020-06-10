The UANL Tigers announced that Miguel Ángel Garza ceases to be its president, so that Alejandro Rodríguez assume the position again, the last time he was in charge of the institution was between 2010 and 2018, a period in which the club had many moments of glory conquering four Liga MX titles, one of Copa MX, two Champion of Champions, a championship with the Women’s team, in addition to three international runners-up (one from the Copa Libertadores and two from the Concacaf Champions League).
With all these records, the feline hobby is not at all bothered, what has caused controversy is the real reason why the former president and the management announced in the statement that it was a mutually agreed exit, without prior notice and to everyone’s surprise. In the midst of the coronavirus health crisis, it was decided to make some changes and restructure the directive.
Well, this is the second change the club has made in recent weeks, since Alberto Palomino He left his position of Director of Administration and Operations of Sports Synergy to take a position in the Legal Department of CEMEX.
According to information from El Universal, the output of Heron could uncover several mismanagements of the university institution in the last two years, precisely since the last departure of the Engineer himself Rodriguez. Furthermore, it is stated that the board of directors did not have a good relationship with HeronFor this reason, the decision was made to reach an agreement for his departure.
In this way, Alejandro Rodríguez He reached his third stage at the head of the Sultana del Norte team, the first stage was between 2001 and 2004, the second in 2010 until 2018 where he could avoid the descent and from there over the years the successful moments returned raising various titles.