Alejandro Olmedo, South American tennis legend, dies

(CNN Spanish) – The Peruvian Tennis Federation reported that Alejandro Olmedo, a South American tennis legend and considered the best Peruvian tennis player of all time, died this Wednesday at the age of 84.

Olmedo is recognized in the tennis world for being the first South American to win the Wimbledon tournament in 1959. The same year he won the Australian Open.

The Arequipa-born tennis player was the 1958 Davis Cup champion representing the United States.

Alejandro Olmedo, for his achievements in tennis, was inducted into the world Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987.