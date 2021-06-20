Alejandro Moya’s victory in a tough fight

Spain’s super lightweight champion, Alejandro Moya (15-0, 10 KO), had to fight firmly at the Montserratina Sports Center in the Barcelona town of Viladecans, in the professional combat of the gala held yesterday Saturday.

The Argentinian Damian Leonardo Yapur “The Chinese” (16-19-3, 0 KO) was a tough fighter who made Moya work to take the just victory on points after eight rounds played.

“I felt quite comfortable in the fight, but Yapur was swallowing all his hands. I am very happy to do rounds », Moya has commented to ESPABOX.

Moya prepares the first defense of his national super lightweight title, which he achieved in November 2019 against Rubén Rodríguez by TKO in the sixth round, although they are also considering the possibility of facing a good European fighter to climb the continental lists.