Alejandro Moya vs. Abdessamad Nechchad, in October

Last Friday, KO Boxing, manager of Nechchad, won the auction for the Spanish super lightweight championship between the contender Abdessamad Nechchad (13-2-1, 1 KO) (who won yesterday at Alcalá La Real) and the Barcelona champion Alejandro Moya (15-0, 1 0 KO) (pictured).

The fight must take place in October or November, with a probable date for the month of October.

Interestingly, despite the fact that the two fighters have had a good number of fights, 16 and 15, they have no rival in common. In nine of sixteen fights, Nechchad from Granada has faced Spanish fighters, four out of fifteen for Moya.

It will be Moya’s first defense of the vacant title against Rubén Rodríguez in November 2019 by TKO in the sixth round.