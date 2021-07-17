Alejandro Marcovich offers an improvisation concert

MEXICO CITY.

Legendary guitarist Alejandro Marcovich returns to the stage to musicalize silence through improvisation, with the company of the dancer Greta Cano, in a “unique and unrepeatable” show that can be enjoyed in person and via streaming today from the Forum of the Weaver.

After his time in bands such as Las Insólitas Imágenes de Aurora and Caifanes, Alejandro Marcovich has two albums as a soloist, Nocturnal and Alebrije, he is a producer, arranger, teaches master class and is also the author of the book Life and music by Alejandro Marcovich, however, on this occasion with his concert Improvisando… solo he will show a totally different show than what his fans know, completely new and free improvisation.

They ask me how improvisation is about silence, well, yes, there is nothing, there is silence and I start to play, and what am I going to start with? I genuinely don’t have the remotest idea, that is, I do a sound check, that’s it, I go, I do anything and when I get on stage I’m like frozen in time “, says the musician about his concert.

Marcovich began the adventure of free improvisation about 20 years ago, when with a loop pedalboard and his guitar he gave a brief show in New York and later he participated by musicalizing silent films, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and from then on I said ‘I’m going to present myself in such a place but without a film, let’s go testing.’ It was a totally different experience because there was no longer anything against my musical impulses from a musical drama to a film that already exists ”, he shares.

For the artist, who invented a musical style on the guitar, performing at an entirely improvisational concert is a risk that even the public must take. “It’s a real adventure, for me this little piece of wood and metal (his guitar) is a total amusement park, an adventure park. The public is going to take a risk with me in seeing an artist explore from silence on his creative capacities, his sense of humor, his sense of harmony, of dissonance, of development of ideas ”.

In addition, he affirms that in the show the public will be able to appreciate the creativity he has developed during his 40 years of experience. “It’s like a funnel turned upside down, everything goes in and out in a totally crazy way, without rules, I try not to fall into formal chords that I know, suddenly yes, perhaps for a breather to the public, to give it a little melody, suddenly go crazy, but sometimes you have to understand that not only do I know harmony or scales, but that I have a certain sense of humor, that I have experienced love in a certain way, discoveries and disagreements, troubles and happiness, and on time to mysteriously create all that finds its place, especially my sense of humor ”.

The possibilities are endless, when they say that everything is done it is not true, you have to have imagination and you don’t have to be afraid … Greta and I are going to take the risk of the tightrope walker “, says Alejandro Marcovich and adds that it is important that art be fun. “I do not take it so seriously, that is, with a lot of commitment to quality, but fun in the sense that the experience is satisfactory, that it is not monotonous, repetitive, that it always leaves you that funny feeling that you get it. you had a good time, even if you know that nothing else is going to last an hour or two, but enjoy it, and more so because it is unique and unrepeatable ”, he comments.

The event Improvising… alone in the Weaver’s Forum will have a capacity reduced to 50% of its capacity and with all the sanitary measures.

