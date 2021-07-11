Alejandro Manzanera wins junior doubles at Wimbledon

07/11/2021 at 4:31 PM CEST

The Spanish Alejandro Manzanera Wimbledon Junior Doubles Champion, alongside Lithuanian Edas Butvilas, by defeating the also Spanish Daniel Rincon and the Jordanian Abedallah Shelbayh by 6-3 and 6-4.

Apple tree In this way he becomes the second Spaniard in history to win the junior doubles tournament, along with Thomas Carbonell, who achieved it in 1986 by partnering with the Czech -now American- Petr Korda.

The Guipuzcoana Ane Mintegui She could add a new title for Spanish tennis this afternoon if she manages to beat Nastasja Schunk in the junior women’s final that is currently being played.