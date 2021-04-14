Alejandro Kirt came out of slump with a huge homer against the Yankees

The Mexican Alexander Kirt hit his first home run of the season off the shipments of Corey Kluber and the Yankees in the MLB.

Alexander Kirt He had not hit a hit this season, he had more than 10 exhausted at-bats and his average was still at 000. His greatest quality as a receiver is his wood because he is not very good on defense.

Faced with the shipments of two-time MLB Cy Young, Corey Kluber, Alexander Kirt he dropped it down left field and thus put the score in favor of the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1.

Kirt’s teammates waited for him in the dugout to celebrate along with him in an unusual way, calling him “mechon”, all for a song. What has kept the Toronto Blue Jays in love with the Mexican is his offense, knowing that over time they can greatly improve their defense behind the plate.

Here the video:

RECEPTION After his first HR of the year, @alejandro_kirk was received by his teammates, who hummed “El Mechón.” # LaCasaDelRey pic.twitter.com/uLiANarV6g – Pure Baseball (@ Pure Baseball) April 14, 2021