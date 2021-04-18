Alejandro Kirk news in Major League Baseball

The Mexican catcher Alexander Kirk, begins to take his offensive flight with the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2021 season of the MLB.

Both in life and in baseball, 13 is believed to be an unlucky number, something that in MLB Venezuelan David Concepción began to change when the Cincinnati Reds gave him number 13, with which he played for 19 years in the Big leagues, and writing from 13, Alexander Kirk After going 13-0 with the bat this Big Show season, he has hit 10-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs.

Alexander Kirk, who is barely 22 years old, hit a double in the second game yesterday, between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals, which opened the scoring for the Blue Jays, who ended up falling ground by the Royals with a home run of the also receiver and Venezuelan Salvador Pérez.

Kirk, who is a native of Baja California, Mexico, not only made the Blue Jays team after hitting in Spring Training 2021 on MLB, to which he arrived in better physical condition than when he debuted in the 2020 season of the Big leagues, where it was said that he had been part of the season cut short, as he had not played much in the minors.

But Alexander Kirk He understood that as they also say in life: great opportunities present themselves once, he took advantage and is flying as the second catcher of the Toronto Blue Jays, a backup that hits.

With some of the information from MLB.com.