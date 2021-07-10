Alejandro Irarragorri is accused of millionaire robbery by the owner of Irapuato

Tremendous controversy that has uncovered the owner of the Club de los Freseros del Irapuato, Fernando San Roman, because the Trinca director has pointed to Alejandro Irarragorri for an alleged millionaire robbery when they were partners in the Tampico and Madero on the Liga de Expansión MX, formerly Liga de Ascenso MX.

In an interview for the newspaper As, the owner of Irapuato assures that the refusal of promotion for the Freseros is due to these differences with the owner of Grupo Orlegi, who has too much power among the owners of Liga MX clubs.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson teaches more with a daring red string swimsuit

“I had a delicate problem, an important difference with Alejandro Irarragorri in Tampico and that’s where this whole issue was born, because this young man is very well placed with Televisa, he has an exaggerated power, but he makes many mistakes that damage the show and the footballer, he is in control of the ball, it is a purely personal matter, “said San Román.

Displayed by @CD_Irapuato in national newspapers. “About 5 years ago I had a problem with Alejandro Irarragorri due to serious money deviations. That’s the problem ”Javier San Román, team duel. This is getting rough. pic.twitter.com/CXpUbNeMVx – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) July 8, 2021

The owner of the Freseros assured that the problem was realized when he detected an embezzlement of 50 million in the finances of the club, because in less than 3 months exorbitant amounts disappeared from the fund of the society that they maintained.

San Román, who had the Alebrijes of Oaxaca in the MX Ascent, commented that the difference between the expenditure made in the Tampico Madero was less than 20%, which is why the annoyances began.

“I show this man that in three months 50 million are stolen from our company, we had about 70 in cash and, in three months, there was nothing and he asked me for another contribution,” commented the owner of the Irapuato.

“I had spent 15 (millions) in Alebrijes in three months, Alebrijes had the Copa MX, which Tampico did not have, that is, they were more expenses, but I spent 15 and he 70, there it was the beginning of the annoyance, “said San Román.

The Irapuato owner recalled that he himself confronted Irraragorri, an action that has cost him too much in Mexican Soccer, as this has been closing the doors within it.

“With account statements from the treasury I showed him a series of outrages, he made a detour, then I think if I was not wrong, because with that type of people you cannot remember, and as they saw that I had proof of everything, they got very upset and have used his power in a terrible way against me and against my family, it is a horror movie, “he closed saying.

Also read: Alejandro Irarragorri, who is he and why does the Mexican fans hate him so much?

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT