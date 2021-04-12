Alejandro Grimaldo, ex of barça, interests Pep Guardiola

04/12/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The future of Alejandro Grimaldo seems to be far from Portugal. According to several English media, Pep Guardiola is looking for a replacement for Benjamin Mendy in the left lane of the Etihad Stadium. The Frenchman has not met the expectations he generated in Monaco, so Guardiola would be interested in hiring Grimaldo to improve the Manchester City squad.

At 25, the former La Masía has established himself as one of the best full-backs in Portuguese football. Since his arrival at Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016, Grimaldo has played 192 games for the club, taking over the left lane of the Estadio da Luz. Despite being linked to the Lisbon team until 2024, from Portugal there is speculation that the former Barça player wants to change of scene and seek a bigger challenge in his career.

Grimaldo has never hidden his desire to leave the Portuguese league. In 2019, he admitted that one day he would like to play in Spain or England, and this could be the season his wish materializes.. Despite Guardiola’s predisposition, Manchester City is not the only one interested in hiring the services of the Spanish side. Atlético de Madrid, faced with the poor performance offered by Renan Lodi this season, is also closely following Grimaldo.

To the interest of Diego Pablo Simeone’s team, we must add the prohibitive clause to which Benfica clings. Grimaldo presents a termination clause of 60 million euros and, as he still has three years left on his contract, it does not seem that Benfica will be willing to negotiate the transfer price. For this reason, Manchester City is considering other options, such as David Alaba, who ends his contract with Bayern this season, and José Luis Gayá, also sought by Barça.