Five years after his latest project, ‘El reborn’, Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu has begun work on what will be his next project.The Film Stage reports on this new film by the Mexican filmmaker from which for the moment we do not know the details.

Irritu was recently seen searching for locations and doing various tests in Mexico City, where he visited places like the Chapultepec Castle in the historic center of the city. Joining him were cinematographer Bradford Young (‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’), several team members dressed in ’90s outfits, and a couple of politicians from the Aztec country.

The media also reports that production designer Patrice Vermette, a regular contributor to Denis Villeneuve (with whom he has collaborated on ‘Dune’), will also join the project.Irritu is responsible for the hit 2014 film, ‘Birdman o (the unexpected virtue of Ignorance) ‘, a movie starring Oscar-winning Michael Keatony for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematographer.