Alejandro González Iñárritu rebuilds the tower of Chapultepec Castle for his new film – Tomatazos

It’s been five years since we saw Revenant: The Revenant – 82%, the most recent film from acclaimed director Alejandro González Iñárritu. The director has been working on his next project since last year and the details about it have been jealously guarded by the production team. However, it has been confirmed that he will recreate a part of Chapultepec Castle for his film.

We recommend: Alejandro González Iñárritu begins filming his new film in CDMX

According to El Universal, director Alejandro González Iñárritu has recreated one of the towers of Castillo de Chapultepec for his next film. The newspaper reports that the construction is in charge of the production designer Eugenio Caballero. This to mount a version of the battle between Mexican and American soldiers that occurred in that place when it was a military school in the middle of the 19th century.

The report indicates that it was through a request for information that they have been able to confirm that the director has been working around the area for a few months for his new film, which is tentatively called, Limbo. The document he refers to would have revealed that he has paid, for the use of locations such as the Chapulín fountain and the stairs of the Lions, approximately 100,000 pesos.

Limbo set. Special photo of El Universal

González Iñárritu has been very careful that details about his film are not leaked. The director rarely gives interviews or makes appearances when he is not promoting any of his work. More recently we saw him at some events in mid-2019 when he was preparing to celebrate 10 years since the release of his first feature film Amores Perros – 92%.

The first rumors since it was revealed that he was already working on his next production, and that it would be shot in Mexico, began at the end of that year, but, like many, it seems that the pandemic put a couple of obstacles to filming, which it was resumed at the end of last year. It is known that he filmed a few days in the Historic Center of Mexico City and now it is confirmed that he has also spent a few weeks recreating the Castle of Chapultepec.

Continue reading: Young filmmakers analyze Amores Perros 20 years after its premiere

Everything seems to indicate that the film would have an adaptation of these historical events that occurred during the war between Mexico and the United States in 1947. Of course, this is nothing more than speculation since nothing has been officially revealed. The scenes that were shot in the heart of the capital did not seem to be set at that time, so it will be necessary to see what kind of surprise he has prepared for us with Limbo and how it relates to that period.

Alejandro González Iñárritu () is one of the most critically acclaimed Mexican directors. Even if Limbo still in production, it is not an exaggeration to say that when details about the film are finally released the whole world will be watching them. Knowing that the also Oscar winner, Eugenio Caballero, is working on the film only increases the anticipation to see the final result in the cinema.

You may also be interested: Director of Eternals says that Revenant, from Iñárritu, is the inspiration for her film