After the controversy of Lizbeth Rodríguez against Juan de Dios Pantoja, Alejandro Flores, Kevin’s boyfriend reveals the whole truth about this matter that has become a great controversy.

Just a few hours ago, social networks were flooded with people commenting on a single topic: Lizbeth Rodríguez against Juan de Dios Pantoja.

And it is that Lizbeth Rodríguez dedicated herself to assuring on several occasions, that Juan de Dios Pantoja had been unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza, also claiming that it was with Kevin member of Team Fénix or former badabun.

To answer all this and protect her best friend Juan de Dios Pantoja and her boyfriend Kevin Alejandro Flores, another former badabun member, reveals the whole truth in a video on his official YouTube channel.

Kevin, for those who do not know him, is a photographer who has worked with Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza for several years (he also worked at BADABUN), he has a boyfriend who is also youtuber called Alejandro Flores … – Your aunt the strawberry (@tutialafresa)

April 17, 2020

In this video he gives forceful evidence in which he exposes Lizbeth Rodríguez in various ways. First of all, it begins by talking the whole truth about the videos they made in badabun, both exposing infidels and catching infidels, which they assure are acted and that even the participants sign a confidentiality agreement.

Alejandro was in charge of the section trapping infidels, where they investigated and even followed the supposed infidel to discover his lies. However, Flores revealed that even Lizbeth participated in that program as part of the actresses who participated, in a video that of course is deleted from the badabun channel, where Liz is called Amanda.

This video is proof that Lizbeth uses her acting gifts in her videos. This does not end and Alejandro also told anecdotes where he expressed that he could not believe what Lizbeth was doing when she wanted to accuse her boyfriend of having messed with the boss to increase her salary, something that Lizbeth says she did with the two partners of badabun.

To end the video, Alex comments that he only does this to avoid falling into lies and wishes Lizbeth Rodríguez the best, because despite the fact that he is doing all this content, he says he thought he had changed. Alejandro Flores ends up apologizing in case he has spoken ill of someone but he claims he had to.

“Juan de Dios Pantoja is not gay and no, he did not mess with Kevin or me.”

.