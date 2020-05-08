Alex Fernandez, the singer’s eldest son Alejandro FernándezHe detailed how he and his entire famous family spend their days in the luxurious refuge where the quarantine is living for Covid-19.

During a recent interview with the program El Break de las 7, the eldest son of “The foal”Revealed that the ostentatious residence that his father built is located in Jalisco and also told what the members do Fernández dynasty during confinement.

“Right now we are in Vallarta Port, with the whole family, the truth enjoying a lot, well, within what fits, you always have to take the good things, “confessed the singer to the presenter Evelyn Sicairos.

Likewise, Alex Jr. explained that the entire clan is “taking advantage” of the coronavirus pandemic to spend family time that they can never share due to the professional commitments of each member.

“As our family is traveling a lot on a regular basis, we are always all around and because We take advantage of this pandemic so that we can all be at home, the whole family together, to be spending this time that we never spent, ”said the 26-year-old who also revealed that his partner, Alexia Hernández, And her dog Marco Aurelio they are present.

How are Alejandro Fernández and his children entertained?

Regarding the activities they carry out in the exclusive refuge, Alex described that they are doing “everything” possible during the isolation to avoid that the restrictions and the situation affect them too much.

“We are always talking and doing everything we can do, playing board games, exercising, encouraging ourselves, try to make this pandemic affect us as little as possible, “he said.

Likewise, the Fernández heir reported that, as has been shown, everyone continues to work.

“We spend our time all we can work, although in our case it is super difficult because we have to be traveling, we have to do everything they tell you right now that you cannot do, “he said.

However, he stressed that they are optimistic, they hope for the best for the country and while “we are always supporting what we can“

Don Chente does not accompany them in isolation

In conversation for the show Univision, The interpreter further revealed that his grandfather, Vicente Fernandez, he is not with them because, although they have invited him, he is “super territorial”And refuses to leave his ranch.

“We already invited my grandfather to come here to Vallarta with us but he says no, he is super territorial, he likes being on his ranch and nothing more than on his ranch, he has fun there ”, he stressed. Likewise, he emphasized that Chente and Doña Cuquita are well.

“He is taking good care of himself, ttaking all precautions, exercising the same, but he doesn’t want to leave his ranch ”, emphasized Alejandro Fernández’s son.

In late April, Camila Fernández confessed to Venga la Alegría that the family was sheltered in a place “Secret” prepared for the end of the world.

“We are refugees in a secret place, but yes, we are all very well. My dad made this shelter that when the world is over, maybe it will serve us and well here we are, “he said.

Watch the full interview here:

