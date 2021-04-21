Alejandro Fernández’s ex, fascinated with his little granddaughter

There is no fuller and happier grandmother than America Guinart… The mother of Camila Fernández is delighted with her little granddaughter And on the occasion of the baby’s first month, she dedicated some beautiful words to her on her social networks, accompanied by a tender image in which she can be seen carrying Cayetana. For América and Alejandro Fernández this is their first granddaughter and they are both more than happy for this new chapter in their lives. Despite the fact that ‘El Potrillo’ is more discreet with his private life, when he saw the photograph in the profile of his ex-wife, he liked it.

© @ meraguinAmérica Guinart with his granddaughter Cayetana, daughter of Camila Fernández and Francisco Barba

“Today a month ago Cayetana Barba Fernández came into our lives and became the queen of the Fernández Guinart family and she has us all maddened with love amor”, wrote the proud grandmother, who appears in the image contemplating in the most sweet to the ‘queen’ of the house. In addition to this tender post, on his social networks he gave a glimpse of the intimate celebration at home that his daughter and son-in-law, Francisco Barba, made for the first month of Cayetana. América published a photograph in which you can see a delicious cake, as well as the baby’s feet, who wore a pink suit on the occasion of her first month of life.

© @ meraguinThis was Cayetana’s mini celebration for its first month

Meanwhile, Camila Fernández shared on her social networks an emotional video of when she recorded the song Mi Luz, which is dedicated to her baby. The most moving thing of all is that, at the time of recording the song, she was in the final stretch of her pregnancy and in the video she greets her daughter, who will see the video when she is older and will understand how much her mom loves her.

“Hi Cayetana, I’m your mother, I’m 23 years old and I’m recording your song for you. Today is January 15, 2021 ”, Camila is heard saying, who at all times smiles towards the camera, showing her belly. The accomplice of this beautiful clip is nothing more and nothing less than her twin, America. “This is Aunt ‘Ame’ recording, I am the photographer,” says the young woman.