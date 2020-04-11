The beautiful América Fernández has left us speechless after posing with a tight swimsuit, which made her highlight that down there

April 10, 2020 9:41 PM

America Fernandez she always manages to get our attention due to her peculiar personality, and is that despite the fact that she does not want to go towards music, the famous one always manages to attract the attention of the press.

In her official Instagram profile, we can see her posing with her handsome boyfriend and her dog, but she has also let us see some meat in some of her photos.

On this occasion, America Fernandez He has posed with a hot swimsuit which marked each of its qualities, including a certain area below.

This photo provoked the reaction of her millions of followers, who did not waste time to express how beautiful and divine she looked.

“How beautifulaaaaa but your elegance is supreme my beautiful girl and such a fine and classy style”, “Wow she looks spectacular”, these have only been some of the thousands of comments left for the famous, and is that not long after Does she seem like a goddess?

.