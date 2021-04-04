Alejandro Fernández will shine with the Icon Award at the AMAs | Gettyimages

It was recently revealed that the singer Alejandro Fernández will be awarded in the middle of the ceremony of the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) 2021 with the “Icon Award”.

Alejandro Fernandez, who has managed to stand out as one of the greatest in the genre of regional music and Latin pop will be one of the highlights of the gala that will star in its sixth edition on April 15 through the Telemundo network channel, which to make known about the new triumph that the interpreter of “I dedicated myself to losing you” is noted.

So if you don’t want to miss out on this and many other details, you should keep an eye out for the next broadcast which will start at 7 pm/6c from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, where the denier “Foal“will make his comeback in a world premiere.

Alejandro Fernández Abarca, son of Vicente Fernández, the living legend of ranchera music worldwide, father and son, two of the greatest figures of the show and is today, the 49-year-old star who after several years of career has managed to place himself in the taste of millions of people, in addition to daily inspiring other artists who have also earned the admiration.

He is famous for songs like “Like someone who loses a star”, “Traveling cloud”, “If you knew”, “I’m falling in love” among many other hits have forged the successful path of Alejandro in music, conquering various scenarios on the arm other genres with the foray into pop ballads.

With more than 35 million records sold and countless awards and nominations throughout his career, Alejandro Fernández has raised the name of Mexico globally, achieving numerous No.1 on the Billboard charts in Mexico, the United States, Spain and Latin America.

The member of the Fernández dynasty has taken his Mexican roots to the most important stages internationally, this adds to his most recent successes with one of his albums that was released in recent days “Made in Mexico”, with which he debuted at No. 1 on the Top Latin Album on Billboard, making it the first to climb this position in four different decades, the 90s, 00s, 10s, and 20s.

It is worth mentioning that this event will honor the most influential and iconic Latin artists of today, Alejandro Fernández, one of these figures, is known not only for his contributions and support to music, but also for his altruistic work in solidarity with immigrants Latinos in the United States made him one of the deserving candidates for this award.

Other invited artists

The descendant of the Fernández family makes up a great cast of various stars that will illuminate this great gala, among them are Alaina Castillo, Ana Bárbara, Anitta, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Cami, Camilo, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Vives, Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, Armed Link, Gerardo Ortiz, José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”.

However, there are also celebrities such as Joss Favela, Juanes, Juhn, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Nicky Jam, Los Dos Carnales, Piso 21, Ozuna, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Sofía Reyes , Wisin, Yandel, Yendry and Ziggy Marley.

Similarly, it should be said that the Latin AMAs 2021 will also be broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish-language entertainment cable channel Universo, and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.

Likewise, you can keep an eye on the latest news and even vote for your favorite artist, this, through the various social media platforms, and / or by joining the conversation using #LatinAMAs. These are the social networks through which you can follow the transmission.

