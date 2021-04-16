Alejandro Fernández tests positive for Covid-19; misses the Latin American Music Awards – El Sol de México

Hours before the first prize of the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) was awarded, it was known that the Brazilian artist Anitta will participate in the gala, while the production maintained a strong secrecy about how the spaces destined for the Mexican Alejandro Fernández would be resolved. .

Anitta and Fernández had tested positive in the tests required by the Telemundo network, organizer of the awards, to authorize entry to rehearsals and other activities.

Sources from Anitta’s team explained to Efe that the singer-songwriter tested negative in the private covid-19 detection test that was carried out with a trusted doctor. Due to this, she was authorized to resume her position in the awards, in which she has several nominations and a musical number with Wisin, Maluma and Myke Towers.

Anitta had been dealing with “inconclusive” tests, some positive and some negative, since last Monday, so she had initially been left out of the program.

This same Thursday morning he went to the BB&T Center, in the city of Sunrise, located north of Miami, where the event will take place, and rehearsed his participation.

Fernández’s situation is more complicated. “El Potrillo”, who is one of the guests of honor of the night, tested positive in all the covid tests he took, despite the fact that the vaccine had been applied. These include the PCR which is almost 100% accurate.

The artist has been recognized with the “Icon” award that he should receive tonight. It was also scheduled to have two musical performances, among which a tribute to the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian stands out.