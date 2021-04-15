Alejandro Fernández tests positive for COVID-19 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Alejandro Fernández, the “Foal”, tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing the test by protocol of an award. The Brazilian Anitta also had a positive result, both await a second test.

The Mexican singer is one of the guests of honor at these awards, in which he was initially scheduled to receive the “Icon” award.

The artists invited to this gala, including Alejandro Fernández and the singer Anitta, were tested 19 hours before the event to minimize the risk of contagion from COVID-19.

It was the morning of this Wednesday, when the “Foal” had to perform the antigen test as a protocol required by the television network that offers the awards, which will be held in Miami on Thursday.

In an interview with an international news agency, Fernández assured on Monday that he had been “very careful” since the pandemic broke out last year.

“In fact, this is the first time I have seen the press or people who are not from my inner circle.”

Now, Vicente Fernández’s son is at his hotel waiting for the result of the PCR, the most effective test for the diagnosis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for causing the COVID-19 disease.

Alejandro Fernández was invited to the delivery of the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) in the United States. He had several musical numbers, including a tribute to the late Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian.

It is worth mentioning that sources close to the production of the show revealed to the agency that there are other artists in the same situation, but their names have not yet been released.