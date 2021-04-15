Alejandro Fernández tests positive for Covid-19 after receiving the first dose of the vaccine

Alejandro Fernandez tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing the test by protocol of an award.

The information has been disseminated by different Mexican media such as ‘El Universal’ where, in addition, detail that he had already received a dose of the vaccine against coronavirus and that he was awaiting the second.

The Mexican artist is one of the stellar guests to the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs), which are celebrated today, April 15, since would receive the award “Icon” and would perform several songs, but nothing has been revealed about this change in plans yet.

It is worth mentioning that sources close to the production of the gala revealed that there are other artists in the same situation. One of them was AnittaHowever, he came out to deny the news and is in perfect health.

On the other hand, it had recently become known that Fernández opened 19 concert dates in North American territory that will begin in Reno, Nevada and end in Phoenix, Arizona, from Friday, September 10, and until Sunday, October 24, 2021, a commitment that will not be affected by a cancellation for the time that remains.

