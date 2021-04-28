Alejandro Fernández tests negative for COVID-19

Alejandro Fernández joins the list of celebrities who have recovered favorably from COVID-19. After days of isolation and under medical observation, the singer shared with his followers the good news through social networks, where he thanked the public for the affection and the good messages in times of uncertainty.

© @ alexoficialAlejandro Fernández confirmed that he is recovering from COVID-19

“Thank you all for your prayers and good wishes,” he wrote along with a couple of postcards of him in what would be his confinement. In addition, he posted a photo with the results of his antigen test. “I just received the result of my last PCR and I was negative for COVID-19. His love was what helped me get out of this. 🙏🏻 ”, he wrote, relieved to have passed the disease.

El Potrillo had commented that he had no symptoms, so having a positive test that was carried out hours before the Latin American Music Awards was a surprise. He even shared several selfies during his quarantine, where he was appreciated without complications and with a good face.

To end his message, he encouraged his followers to get vaccinated to soon return to normal. Remember the importance of getting vaccinated. If you have the opportunity, do not leave it for later … Get vaccinated! Much love, Alejandro, “he wrote.

A surprising positive result

Alejandro Fernández was ready for his presentation at the Latin American Music Awards last Thursday, where he would not only present his new single alongside Nathanael Cano, Lying Love; but it would be part of the tribute on stage for Joan Sebastian. For security reasons, the organizers of the Telemundo show asked each of the attendees for tests to ensure the integrity of those present and avoid contagion. It was then that Vicente Fernández’s son learned that he had Coronavirus.

“As we have learned in this difficult time for humanity, sometimes our wishes cannot be fulfilled. As you may already know, I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel very well, asymptomatic and strong and in very good spirits ”, he assured in a video for his fans.

