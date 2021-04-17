Alejandro Fernández talks about his health after testing positive for Covid

“El Potrillo” took the opportunity to make a very important call to his followers: to get vaccinated. In addition, he dedicated his special award, Icon, to families who have been separated at the borders.

Alejandro Fernandez. (Instagram / Alejandro Fernández.)

“I want to take this opportunity to remind you to get vaccinated. It is for the good of all and it is the only way that we are going to end this problem that afflicts us. I want to thank the AMAs very much for this great recognition, to Telemundo and thanks to my family, my work team, my record label and all my fans for their love and support.

And to close, I want to dedicate this recognition to all migrants, especially to all those families who have been separated at the borders. The family is the nucleus of the Latin American home and all families deserve to be together ”, he concluded.