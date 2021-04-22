Alejandro Fernández talks about his health after testing positive for COVID-19

Thursday night took a complete turn for Alejandro Fernández. The singer was preparing to give his best on stage at the Latin American Music Awards, where he would sing in a tribute to Joan Sebastian, in addition to receiving a special award. However, none of that happened, because hours before he tested positive for COVID-19 in one of the tests that Telemundo requested of those attending the event. From his hotel room, Vicente Fernández’s son told how he feels.

“Thank you very much, what a great honor! I really wanted to be with you tonight, to honor my dear friend Joan Sebastian and to present my new song together with Nathanael Cano“Alejandro began his message, who was going to present his song Amor Tumbado live.

“But as we have learned in this difficult time for humanity, sometimes our wishes cannot be fulfilled. As you must know, I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel very well, asymptomatic and strong and in very good spirits, “he added to the calm of his fans, who had been wondering what was wrong with him.

El Potrillo used his platform to motivate his followers to put an end to infections: “I want to take this opportunity to remind you to get vaccinated. It is for the good of all and it is the only way that we are going to end this problem that afflicts us, ”he said.

And raising the award that recognizes his talent and career, he expressed: “I want to thank very much #LatinAMAs for this great recognition, Telemundo and thanks to my family, my work team, my record label and all my fans for their love and support for”.

© @ alexoficialAlejandro Fernández was one of the most anticipated artists of the night

And to close, he made a special mention to those who are looking for a better home outside their countries: “I want to dedicate this recognition to all migrants, especially to all those families who have been separated at the borders. The family is the nucleus of the Latin American home and all families deserve to be together. Many thanks”.

Marc Anthony’s message

Before the awards ceremony on Thursday, there was great concern among the attendees after rumors spread of people who had tested positive for Coronavirus. This grew when Alejandro Fernández’s diagnosis was revealed as positive, which made another great of music, Marc Anthony, choose not to go to the ceremony.

Marc Anthony decided to stay home hours before the Latin American Music Awards began.