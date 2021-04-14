Alejandro Fernández says he is ready to return to the stage – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The newly named grandfather, Alejandro Fernández, will resume his musical career after putting it on hiatus due to the pandemic, for which he has already announced his great return on a tour of Mexico and the United States.

In this return to the stage, he will be accompanied by great guests, with which a great show is expected.

Through his social networks, the singer published a video in which he announces to his followers that he is happy to return to the stage on his tour: “After a long wait, I am very happy to announce the dates of my tour. Mexico, ”he wrote.

Alejandro Fernández will not be alone on his return to the stage, as it was announced that he will share the stage with great artists.

One of them will be his son, Alex Fernández, who is his musical heir and whom he unconditionally supports; He will also sing some songs alongside Christian Nodal.

It is worth mentioning that Alejandro Fernández will celebrate the ‘Cry of Independence’ in Las Vegas, Nevada, where his son will also be accompanying him.