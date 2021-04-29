Alejandro Fernández proudly shows off his gray hair and his ‘chocolatitos’ at 50

It’s been a long time since Alejandro Fernandez decided to give a radical turn to his image to embrace a more modern aesthetic, starting by renouncing dyes to go on to proudly wear gray hair that greatly favors him. This gradual process has been accompanied by an important change in his diet and his training routine whose trigger was the recording of his latest album, ‘Made in Mexico‘, and now the musician has wanted to show through Instagram the result of so much effort to commemorate his entry into his fifties.

Alejandro has posed without a shirt to show off both his muscles and the tattoos that he has spread across his chest and arms and, of course, it is obvious that he is not exaggerating when he affirms that he has never been in such good shape before.

“One of the keys to life, I think, is to feel good about yourself,” said the singer with that impressive image. “Whether it’s your job, your diet, or a hobby, you should always listen to yourself and try. I thank God and life for allowing me to continue growing and for giving me the health and strength necessary to enjoy what remains on the way. Today, in my 50s, I feel better than ever!“.

Last weekend Alejandro had the opportunity to surround himself with his loved ones, including his five children, to celebrate both his birthday and his recovery

Turning half a century of life and with more than 30 years of career, Alejandro Fernández, one of the most recognized artists from his native Mexico, but also beyond its borders, says he is “in a good stage” of his life, in the who learned to value being alive, and will make an intimate celebration after getting rid of the covid-19.

“I’m not going to say that getting old is nice, but it is who we are and this life must be enjoyed as it is. The pandemic has put that concept of mortality close to me. On this birthday I am more serene than ever, healthier than a long time ago and closer to God, “the singer assured a media outlet.

Last weekend Alejandro met with the most important thing in his life: his five children, to celebrate his 50th birthday and he will no longer be with him COVID-19 after having tested positive for the coronavirus and being forced to miss the Latin American Music Awards gala.

Keep reading:

Jade, girlfriend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, covers her tattoo of the rapper and confirms to be “Single”

Strong criticism for Adamari López, they called her: “Vieja” and “Malpeinada”

Lizzo and Chris Evans exchange messages after she wrote him drunk and privately on Instagram