With the theme “Eso y Más”, Alejandro Fernández pays tribute to Joan Sebastian, who today would reach his 69 years of life.

It is a live version that as of today is available on digital platforms.

“The foal“he performed the song in early February during one of the concerts he offered at the National Auditorium in the Mexico City as part of their Made in Mexico tour, which was specially edited for this release.

Meets my friend, the teacher, our poet in heaven, Joan Sebastian. It is also a time when we are physically apart.

I invite you to sing this song together with me. We will sing it with a single voice that can be heard up to heaven, that I will love all lonely and sad people with hope, “wrote Fernández at the foot of a short clip that he shared on his social networks.

Joan Sebastian was born on April 8, 1951 and lost his life in July 2015.

We will cross the mountains, rivers and valleys to see the light of day all together again. From the highest point of heaven and to the heart of all of you. A hug to wherever you are on your birthday, Joan.

On the other hand, the plans of one of the artist’s sons, Julián Figueroa.

The son of the beautiful actress Maribel Guardia, Julián Figueroa finally decided what to do with the ranch that his father inherited Joan Sebastian, a restaurant where people can enjoy with the family.

Julian confirmed that it will not sell the ranch located in Cuernavaca, Morelos, since he wants to turn it into a restaurant.

Today Joan Sebastian He is 8 years old since his departure, which is why his son commented that to honor his father, he will only remember what he lived with him, in addition to planning to sing his music in private.

