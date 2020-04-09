Your browser does not support iframes.

Mexico, April 8 (EFE) .- The Mexican Alejandro Fernández He chose the song «Eso y más» to honor the late singer Joan Sebastian on his birthday, and all with a good cause: he will donate the profits generated by the song to support the musicians affected by the current coronavirus pandemic.

“They told me about the ‘Poet of the People’ who wrote beautiful stories and now it turns out that he is bigger with the passage of time. Maestro, with your permission, “says Fernández before beginning to sing one of the most popular songs by Sebastian, who was born on April 8, 1951 in Juliantla, in the southern state of Guerrero, and died in 2015.

This is not the first time that Fernández (Mexico City, 1971) pays homage to the author of «Secreto de amor».

Well, since the release of his album “Made in Mexico”, Fernández has sung “Eso y más” with the same introductory message in each of the concerts he has presented.

«This theme serves as a hymn for this difficult moment. We are all at home, isolated and separated from each other, but we stay connected through this great love that resides in all of us. I hope this song reaches every heart during this crisis »Fernández expressed in a bulletin.

In addition, the song not only serves as a celebration of the so-called Poeta del pueblo, as the proceeds from this theme will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund foundations in the United States and to Música México COVID-19 in Mexico.

The latter supported by the University of Guadalajara Cultura UDG, the International Music Fair for Professionals (FIMPRO), the Mexican Association of Producers of Phonograms and Videograms (AMPROFON), Relatable and Cassette, both initiatives with the aim of supporting musicians that at this time they have stopped their occupation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and seek opportunities for them.

In addition, El Potrillo has not stopped showing his concern about the pandemic that the world is facing, since he has used his social networks to incite people to stay home to flatten the contagion curve and take all possible precautions.

From his Instagram account, Fernández presented the song with an emotional message: «We will cross the mountains, the rivers, the valleys to see the light of day all together again, From the highest point in the sky and to the heart of all of you , A hug to wherever you are on your birthday, Joan ».

