This morning the new single from « Foal« which is entitled »I lied« , performed as a duet with Don Vicente Fernández.

The subject, written by Oliver Ochoa, is included in « Made in Mexico« , the most recent production of Alexander.

When you have something to say, it had better be said from the heart. And my father taught me to say it through each song, « he wrote »The foal« at the foot of a post he shared on his networks announced the launching.

Share the most special moments with the people we love the most. That’s what this is all about, « he put in another of his posts.

The disc « Made in Mexico« , a material with which he goes back to his roots, as mariachi music stands out, the February 14th of this year,

Before « Mentí » the singles « Caballero » and « Te Olvidé » were released.

Alejandro Fernández was recognized on February 20th for the « Lo Nuestro » Awards, with a special award for their contribution and worldwide diffusion to the music of mariachi.

The Foal, like his father and other artists like Christian Nodal, They have been in charge of promoting Mexican music among young people, through singles and records that highlight the songs of yesteryear, but with different fusions, such as pop and norteño.

Also, on the occasion of the special date, the singer Julión Álvarez shared the special theme dedicated to « Charro de Huentitan », Vicente Fernandez.

The regional music artist, Julion, Paid tribute to one of the most important figures in the family nucleus with the theme « My Great Friend », a melody that, incidentally, he sang live to Vicente Fernandez.

A great song « My great friend » in the voice of @lospasosdejulion singing it to one of his great Idols @_vicentefdez to celebrate Father’s Day, composition of @ cesarestrada.moreno (El Moreño) of unpublished material, what is there for its release. #julionalvarez #vicentefernandez # elmoreño #migranamigo #diadelpadre

It was during a meeting in which members of the Fernandez, Like the same « Chente« , his wife Cuquita and Gerardo, one of the renowned singer’s eldest sons where the chiapaneco performed the melody.