Families who celebrated Mother’s Day this Sunday in the United States, Mexico, Brazil and other countries had a day of serenades with free live concerts by singers like Juanes, Fonseca, Roberto Carlos, Alejandro Fernández and her son Alex, plus the appetizer of a recorded and joint broadcast by artists as diverse as Fito Páez, Gerardo Ortiz, Franco de Vita and Lali.

“This contingency has kept us apart from the people we love, I am convinced that when the thoughts of love of a mother are inside your heart we are never far from home”Fernández said as he began his show from his vacation home on the Mexican coast, where he is isolated with his older children.

“This is a very particular moment, we cannot be together, we cannot hug, we cannot kiss, but I am sure that if we take care of ourselves as we should, we will soon get out of this,” added El Potrillo, who was introduced by Alex Fernández, who intoned some of his themes.

On his Instagram account, the singer dedicated a tender message to his mom.

An hour and a half earlier, live music had started at almost the same time in Miami and Rio de Janeiro, with live shows by Juanes and Fonseca on the one hand, and Roberto Carlos on the other.

Although Mother’s Day is celebrated on different days in some countries of Latin America and the United States, this May 10 for the first time the celebration coincided in almost the entire continent.

“We want to explain that Juan Fernando (Fonseca) and I live five blocks away. That is why we decided to do this together, respecting the measures of social isolation to celebrate our mothers, our wives and all the mothers of the world ”, Juanes said from the garden of Fonseca’s house, after remembering the importance of “taking care and taking care” of infections.

The interpreter also congratulated mothers on their day, especially those of his family.

“In times of adversity and such particular times, you have to change the script and fill yourself with positive energy, plan and strategize what you want to do”, added Fonseca.

Both Colombian artists played for more than two hours accompanied by two musicians and keeping the recommended two meters away.

Although its broadcast was sponsored by a whiskey brand, the artists spoke of moderation when consuming alcoholic beverages, especially to avoid “domestic violence”. They also recalled that the coronavirus crisis had not ended climate change and stated that this “is not an excuse for not avoiding the consumption of plastics or not recycling.”

To the surprise of their fans, they not only sang their most popular songs, but they duetted them all, shared memories of youth, touring or festivals, read fan messages, and fulfilled requests for personalized congratulations.

Roberto Carlos, meanwhile, performed many of his greatest hits from a studio on Brazilian television Rede Globo.

Accompanied by four well-separated musicians, with masks and behind transparent acrylic partitions, El Rey repeated the rules of isolation, the need to use protection and called to donate to 150 Brazilian organizations that help personnel who are in the front row of the fight against coronavirus.

Just before Fonseca and Juanes finished, the Fernándezes began singing from a house that Alejandro Fernández has on the Mexican coast. With the Pacific Ocean in the background, the serenade began with Alex singing some of his songs and, before introducing his father, he told an anecdote according to which he was almost buried in the snow when he was 12 years old.

“He will never forgive me,” joked El Potrillo before singing songs like his current hit “Caballero” and another previous one, “I dedicated myself to losing you.” The concert was impeccable, with a stage and a professional sound system.

Hours earlier, artists from the Sony Music label such as Páez, Ortiz, De Vita, Pabllo Vittar, Cami, Victor Manuelle, DVicio, Raquel Sofía, Cami and many more sang two of their main songs in the “Made in Casa” initiative, which It was conducted in a very fun way by the Argentine artist Lali.

.