Alejandro Fernández Jr. and the beautiful photo with Cayetana

Alejandro Fernández’s family is still very excited about the arrival of Cayetana to their lives. The baby, daughter of Camila Fernández, and granddaughter of the singer, was born in mid-March and, since then, has done nothing but provoke smiles among her uncles, parents and her famous grandfather. With a new family postcard, Alejandro Fernandez Jr. He is the most recent member of the Fernández dynasty to share his happiness for the arrival of the little girl, and he shared such happiness with the world.

©@alexfernandez.g Alejandro Fernández shared a nice photo with his niece

“So or more flown with this beauty 😍”, wrote the also singer next to a photograph in which, together with his fiancée Alexia Hernández, he is delighted with the tenderness of the baby.

“We love you, Cayetana!” He added in the caption. The image, in addition to being one of the few that there are of the baby, provoked the reaction of his followers, who congratulated the uncle and the proud mother.

Camila also reacted to the photo of her daughter with her uncle and with an “Awww I love you❤️”, she showed that this immense happiness united her family much more.

Happy grandmother

Before Alejandro Frrnández Jr. shared this postcard, America Guinart, Camila’s mother and Cayetana’s proud grandmother, posted a couple of photos with the baby. “Today a month ago Cayetana Barba Fernández came into our lives and became the queen of the Fernández Guinart family and she has us all maddened with love,” she wrote on April 14.

© @ meraguin América Guinart celebrated her granddaughter’s first month of life with a beautiful photo

The peace that the happy mother now has with her baby managed to leave behind the difficult moments she experienced at the beginning of her pregnancy. And while the family lives the happiness of having a new member of the family, the fans of El Potrillo eagerly await a photo of their grandfather with his first granddaughter.

