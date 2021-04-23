Alejandro Fernández, in mourning for the death of his pet

Between his isolation after testing positive for coronavirus , Alejandro Fernandez released sad news on his social networks. The Loco interpreter shared that his dog Coco had passed away, after 15 years together. It was through his Instagram profile that the singer, who is in confinement in a hotel in Miami, published a post dedicated to what was once another member of his family. Several celebrities, friends and family, as well as his loyal followers, offered their condolences and left the most affectionate messages to him to overcome this loss.

The news of Coco’s death comes a few days after ‘El Potrillo’ revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Last Thursday, prior to the Latin American Music Awards, the 49-year-old singer took a test as a preventive measure and discovered that he was infected. He was immediately transferred to his hotel in Florida, where he will have to spend a few more days until his recovery is complete.