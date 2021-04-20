Alejandro Fernández confesses that he left singleness and has a new love

Alejandro said impatiently for little Cayetana to start talking and walking to rude her, “I wait for the moment when she can walk and be able to speak, to begin to rude, that that is going to be my task,” he commented.

Alejandro Fernández (Instagram / alexoficial)

Finally, the interpreter of ‘Me dedicate to lose you’ declared himself full and grateful for the love he currently has in his life, “I am in a very good moment. I am satisfied with everything that God and life have given me. I am super grateful with the birth of my granddaughter, Cayetana’s name is, and I can’t wait to go back and be able to hug her again ”, he concluded.