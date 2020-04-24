The singer receives his 49 years in the comfort of his home surrounded by nature and the shelter of his loved ones

Alejandro Fernández today he is 49 years old and celebrates it with much reflection and with his children Alex, Camila and America.

It is in his residence on the beach where he has spent most of the quarantine with his offspring where the Jalisco singer receives his birthday.

But not only the comfort of your home surrounded by nature and the shelter of your loved ones make this name day special, but also how introspective “El Potrillo” has been shown.

And it is that, for some days, the interpreter of songs like “I was” and “It does me so much Good”, has expressed on social networks his empathy and solidarity in the face of the crisis that afflicts the world due to the pandemic.

“Moments like these in which they have led the human race to find the resilience and sense of preservation necessary to get ahead. It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you belong, or what creed or religion you profess. I ask you for a moment of recollection, meditation or prayer for the healing of the world“He wrote a few days ago at the foot of a photograph published on his Instagram account.

Chente’s son has continuously shared positive messages on his networks.

His introspection has also been reflected in actions, as he recently made donations to support people affected by the coronavirus.

In addition to allocating part of the profits generated by the “Esto y Más” copy to associations such as MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund and MúsicaMéxico Covid-19.

Although his career has been framed by successes, his private life has also been put under the public eye: achievements, failures, scandals, accidents and incidents add to his biography, however, “El Potrillo” would not change any experience, Furthermore, he would follow the same steps, as he assured during an interview with Grupo REFORMA.

“He would tell me to do the same. That he follow the same steps, the same footprints that I left because he is going to have too much fun and he is going to do very well, he is not going to do anything wrong“

