Alejandro Fernández boasts the first photos with his granddaughter

Alejandro Fernandez he is exploring a new facet in his life: that of a proud grandfather. Through his social networks, ‘El Potrillo’ shared the most beautiful photographs next to Little Cayetana, the result of the relationship between her daughter Camila Fernández and Francisco Barba. These images are the first that the singer publishes with his granddaughter and they are given almost two months after the birth of the baby, who came to the world on March 14 in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

© @ alexoficial The singer is ‘in the clouds’ for his little granddaughter

On his Instagram profile, where he has more than 2.8 million followers, the interpreter of Si tú supieras published a couple of photos and a few short clips in which he appears holding the baby in his arms, in the most tender way. “The owner of all the serenades that I have left to give. #Blessed 🙏🏻 ♥ ️ “, wrote the singer next to the photos, which have accumulated more than 100,000 likes in just a few hours. Camila Fernández, Cayetana’s proud mother, reacted to this post and commented: “Oh beautiful, my two 😍”.

David Bisbal, Ana Brenda Contreras, Tania Ruiz, Paula Echevarría, Alejandra Espinoza and other celebrities reacted to the tender postcards, because in them the interpreter reveals his most loving side with the little Cayetana Barba Fernández, who has everyone melted in love. the family, both his great-grandparents, grandparents, uncles and others.

The charm of Cayetana has managed to trap all the members of the family, since recently, Alex Fernández Jr., the eldest son of ‘El Potrillo’ and América Guinart, published in his networks a photo with his niece and his fiancee, Alexia Hernández. “Like this or more flown with this beauty 😍”, wrote the singer, who will soon marry his girlfriend.

©@alexfernandez.g Alex Fernández with his niece and fiancee, Alexia