Social distancing has surprisingly fueled the use of social media and streaming by celebrities.

May 06, 20207: 51 PM

It is not a secret that the global health situation has caused a strong impact in the way that actors and singers they stay afloat. With movies, concerts and press conferences against current security measures, there is only one safe way to go.

That is why despite the fact that many of the actions carried out by celebrities do not have direct remuneration, it keeps them in the public eye and that certainly pays off in addition, his images serve to raise donations which go directly to Nonprofit organizations that help the least favored, who are many and go through moments of great famine.

One of the last actions they will take 3 greats of Mexican song, are not linked to the altruistic part of the current global situation, but seek despite adversity, celebrate to those who keep the world going, mothers.

Alejandro Fernández, Marco Antonio Solis and Virlan García, they will have presentations live stream individual to musically entertain the mothers in his day.

Marco Antonio Solis, in addition to giving a show through its official channel in Youtube, He set out to give 100 mothers from anywhere in the world, the possibility of participating with him in a virtual date.

The date with this tune hunk mexican is ready for him May 9, and the lucky winners to participate in a hangout with this gentleman, will be contacted on May 8 to give you all the details and directions for meeting the singer.

Alejandro Fernández He has been falling in love with ladies around the world for decades, and this time he takes a step forward to entertain and decorate this day for mothers who follow his career closely.

The Superstar Mexican is donating to all organizations that face the global health situation, all the profits related to the song “That and more”, A tribute that Fernández prepared for Joan Sebastian, a famous musician in Mexico.

To witness and enjoy some of the best songs from Alejandro Fernández just tune into Facebook officer or channel Youtube of the singer this Sunday, May 10.

For his part, the singer Virlan García featured from Billboard on the Rise, will have their own batch with the best of their repertoire that will be offered on Sunday 10th through their channel Youtube.

As you can see, there are entertainment options this Mother’s Day, options that certainly would not be available to many mothers if it were not for the global health situation.