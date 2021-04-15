Alejandro Davidovich’s coup in Monte Carlo

Alexander Davidovich, 21 years old and 58th in the world ranking, maintains the sporting growth that began in August 2020, when he entered the eighth of the US Open, later reaching the ‘semis’ of one of the indoor games in Cologne. “I have worked to death during the quarantine and after, and we are reaping the fruits,” said the Marbella.

He has taken another important step. He will play his first quarterfinals in Monte Carlo and an ATP Masters 1000. The one who was champion of the Wimbledon 2017 junior has defeated the French Lucas pouille, 27 years old and 86th ATP, by 6-2 and 7-6 (2) in 1h.45 ‘.

At its premiere in the Principality, a place among the eight best. This Friday they will be seen in rooms with No. 5, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22 years old, who also signed his best result in this event by beating Chilean Cristian Garín in the round of 16 by 6-3 and 6-4. “Fighting is a way of life,” wrote the Hellenic on the television camera, adding his second ATP triumph with the South American and who will open a record with Davidovich.

The ward of Jorge Aguirre has had to deal with the nerves of a major outcome. He approached with 3-2 and 40-0 with a serve, but the tension played a trick on him and he suffered the ‘break’. More active and determined than the former French top-10, who in 2020 did not play due to an elbow problem and the pandemic, the pressure betrayed him at peak moments.

However, the brave and temperamental Davidovich did answer two set balls before with 5-6, finishing later in the ‘tiebreak’, against an opponent already physically melted, who games ago had been treated on the right side.

Of the four Spaniards in the round of 16 on Thursday, Davidovich has already led the way, waiting for Rafa Nadal, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño.