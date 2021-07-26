Alejandro Davidovich: “You can beat Djokovic”

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina he had very clear ideas before starting this season: he knew that one of his great objectives was to qualify Tokyo Olympics 2021. In fact, he told Break Point in an interview conducted late last year. And, in that sense, he feels comfortable representing Spain in the Japanese capital, where defeated John Millman 6-4, 6-7 (4) and 6-3 to access the third round, where it will be measured against Novak Djokovic.

“It was a tough game. John is a solid player who didn’t make it easy for me. I know he could have won a little faster if he had served a little better in the second set. [estuvo 5-4 arriba con el servicio a su favor], but you also have to congratulate him for what he has done, “he commented in a post-match interview with Playtime (Radio Cope).

In addition, he explained a strange situation that they experienced in the morning before starting their day. “This morning we got up twice because there have been alarms in the Villa because it was not known if something was falling or if the typhoon was coming. We are enjoying the moment and I am also happy for my teammates who have won,” he said. The typhoon that reached Tokyo forced the organization to reschedule the competition schedule for events such as rowing, yachting and surfing.

DJOKOVIC, THE TOP CANDIDATE FOR GOLD AND WHO YOU KNOW THROUGH THE TRAINING DURING THE QUARANTINE

“We were in quarantine and we were the only ones in Marbella, so we started training before the circuit came back which allowed us to have a good relationship. He is a 10 year old guy from whom I have learned a lot since he gave me a lot of advice. . Although he is a tough opponent, he can be beaten. In fact, there are people who have beaten him and every time I go out on the track I think about winning regardless of who is in front of him, “he said in dialogue with journalists. the ITF.

Finally, he said: “He is very confident, but I think he will also have some pressure to represent his country, as well as to win the Olympic Games and the US Open. [por el Golden Slam]. I don’t think it’s easy to manage. “