When you see this slim player with a perhaps Nordic appearance and a clean Andalusian accent playing, every fan can not help his mind thinking that he is facing an athlete with a splendid future. Alejandro Davidovich he has everything to be able to succeed in the world of tennis; character, power, talent, mobility and above all work, a lot of work. An overwhelming and cordial silence extends among those who understand this sport when the name of this tennis player is mentioned, knowing that at 20 years of age it is still risky to forecast and generate false expectations, but what is clear is that Davidovich is called to be one of the players that will lead Spanish tennis in the future.

His power with drive and backhand, the ability to get in and out of the field, the mental strength he displays to lift quite adverse situations, and the vocation to play with power but with margin, are some of the weapons of a player called to Do great things if you continue in that phase of growth, that phase where, based on effort and work, you can get anywhere. Davidovich was already uncovering his great work in this sport in various Challengers tournaments, but it was in Estoril where he got that maturity necessary to take one more step. During that week he managed to reach the semifinals of an ATP tournament, he managed to win large players, he managed to settle in the top 100 and above all, he managed to gain the respect and admiration of the entire circuit.

He did not arrive at the Portuguese appointment with good results, but in Estoril he felt at home. “It was an adrenaline rush, as we came from some bad results on clay, but the work we had done back was reflected during the tournament. It was a very nice and enriching experience, since I went from playing the previous phase to playing my first semifinals of an ATP tournament, “said the Spanish player in an interview with Break point.

During his journey in the tournament, Davidovich was able to beat players like Gael Monfils, Taylor Fritz or Jeremy Chardy, more established players on the circuit and with a better ranking than himself: “Even if I had beaten them, I knew I still had a lot left way to go to be just as regular as them. I played during that week at a high level of tennis and with a tremendous illusion of being able to play against tennis players of this caliber. Monfils, Fritz or Chardy are very tough rivals, but I knew to be at the height especially in the mental aspect. “

He played his first ATP semifinal against a specialist clay player such as Pablo Cuevas, a match where an abdominal discomfort deprived him of playing at his best level: “He could have won the match, but Cuevas is a great player and although I I came from a very good streak, I knew that those semifinals were going to be very tough. Despite the abdominal discomfort that I had during the game, I kept trying in every way possible, but these ailments prevented me from being able to take off normally. would have happened if I hadn’t had any discomfort in that third and final set. “

At the moment, tennis is stopped due to the coronavirus and tennis players are looking for a way to be able to maintain their physical form while waiting to know exactly when the sport will return: “You do what you can at home. Right now, just play wait and be able to exercise so as not to lose physical shape. Also, the mental aspect is vital and you need to keep your mind distracted for as many hours as possible. “

To end the interview, the Marbella player stated what his goals are in his professional career: “My short-term goal is to stick to the top 50, but we will see how the ATP works on tournaments and ranking. In the long term I have many goals but without a doubt one of my favorites is being able to be among the five best players in the world “, concluded the Marbella player who will try when tennis returns to offer its best level.

.