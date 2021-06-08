Alejandro Davidovich Fokina says goodbye to Roland-Garros

06/08/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spanish tennis player, number 46 in the ATP, was defeated in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals by 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1 in one hour and thirty-eight minutes against the German Alexander Zverev, number 6 in the ATP and seeded number 6. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the semifinals.

During the game, the German player managed to break his opponent’s serve 9 times, had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 68% of the service points. As for Davidovich Fokina, he managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 60%, he made 3 double faults and achieved 41% of the service points.

During the semifinals we will have the confrontation of the German tennis player and the winner of the match between the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the russian player Daniil Medvedev.

The tournament Roland-Garros Indiv. Masc. It takes place on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 players face off. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have overcome the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.