Alejandro Davidovich Fokina manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin

05/30/2021

On at 21:16 CEST

The Spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, number 46 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and fifty-nine minutes by 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin, number 105 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the final 30 of the championship.

Kukushkin managed to break his rival’s serve twice, while Davidovich Fokina did it 6 times. Likewise, the Spanish player had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 68% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 60% effective, 4 double faults and 54% of points obtained at service.

The Spanish player will face in the final 30s of the competition with the winner of the match between the Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp and the polish tennis player Hubert hurkacz.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 239 tennis players face. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.