Alejandro Davidovich Fokina goes to the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/06/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spanish, number 46 in the ATP, won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in two hours and fifty-seven minutes by 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4 the Argentine tennis player Federico Delbonis, number 51 of the ATP. After this result, the winner will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

Delbonis managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, while the Spanish player managed it 7 times. In addition, Davidovich Fokina had a 65% effectiveness in the first serve, 3 double faults and managed to win 63% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 60% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and won 57% of the points to the serve.

The Spanish player will play in the quarterfinals of the competition against the winner of the match in which the German tennis player will face Alexander Zverev and the japanese Kei nishikori.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. takes place on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face each other, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and The guests. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.